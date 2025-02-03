The ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 Trophy Tour, powered by DP World, made a high-energy stop in India, thrilling fans in Mumbai and Bengaluru before heading to its final destination, Pakistan. The prestigious silverware visited iconic landmarks and cricketing hotspots, adding to the growing excitement ahead of the tournament.

Mumbai was the first to witness the trophy’s presence, with stops at Wankhede Stadium, Shivaji Park, Gateway of India, and more. A major highlight came at Wankhede’s 50th anniversary celebration, where India captain Rohit Sharma posed with cricket legends, including Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar.

Bengaluru kept the momentum going, as the trophy made its way through the city’s historic sites and cricket-loving hubs. Fans gathered in large numbers at the Nexus Shantiniketan Mall’s Trophy Carnival, while the trophy also made appearances at Bengaluru Palace, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, and other iconic locations.

With its journey through all eight participating nations now complete, the trophy heads to Pakistan, where the Champions Trophy 2025 will be staged from February 19 to March 9 in Pakistan and the UAE. Excitement is reaching fever pitch as the countdown begins.