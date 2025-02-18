The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has allowed Indian cricketers to take their families to only one match in the Champions Trophy 2025.

The decision comes amid earlier directives limiting family time on tours after India scored disastrous results against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25.

According to India Today reports, the players will need prior permission from the board to bring their families to the stadium. India will play all of their matches at the Dubai International Stadium.

The Rohit Sharma-led team will play Bangladesh, Pakistan, and New Zealand in the group stage, and if they qualify for the semi-final and the final of the tournament, they will play two more matches at the same venue.

The move came after the Indian team lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 1-3 in Australia. The team was not only hammered in the Test series, media reports coming out of Australia also suggested that the mood in the dressing room was off as well. Multiple controversies hurt the Indian team on their tour of Australia - starting from the retirement of Ravichandran Ashwin, a player projecting himself as the interim captain, and then Rohit Sharma dropping himself from the side in the final match of the series.

Sources had told India Today that the BCCI were not going to allow wives and girlfriends to travel for an extended period of time on tours. Sources added that it has been made mandatory for the players to travel together on team buses and that they have also been asked to pay for extra luggage.