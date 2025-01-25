It turned out to be a challenging day for Meghalaya's U-23 cricket team in the Col CK Nayudu Trophy, as they were bowled out for a modest 133 against Bengal on the opening day at the Alotgre Stadium

The momentous occasion began with a felicitation ceremony, where visiting players and coaching staff were presented with souvenirs, marking the significance of the event. Play commenced at 8:30 AM under overcast skies, with Bengal opting to bowl first, leveraging early seam and swing on the newly laid pitch.

Meghalaya's innings showed initial promise, with opener Tunon Marak taking an aggressive approach. However, his innings was short-lived, scoring 17 before falling to Bengal pacer Ravi Kumar. Bengal's bowlers, particularly their spinners, dominated the proceedings. Rahul Prasad emerged as the chief architect of Meghalaya’s collapse, claiming four wickets with his incisive off-spin. Leg spinner Prayas Ray Barman and two left-arm spinners contributed effectively, sharing four wickets between them.

For Meghalaya, Kush Agarwala top-scored with a hard-fought 29, followed by contributions from Satwick (26), captain Kevin Christopher (16), and Josiah Momin (14). Despite these efforts, the hosts struggled as five batsmen failed to convert their starts, and six others were dismissed for single-digit scores. The innings folded in 63.1 overs, with the final wicket falling to a slip catch.

Bengal's reply began on a shaky note, losing opener Suman Nag for a duck and Subham Singh shortly after, courtesy of spinner Manish. Ayush Singh attempted to counter-attack but perished for 18 while trying to play an ambitious shot. With the score at 32/3, Bengal found themselves in trouble.

However, Prayas Ray Barman (31 off 41) and Rishabh Chaudhury (33 not out off 22) steadied the innings with aggressive stroke play, closing the day at 116/4, just 17 runs behind Meghalaya’s total. Bengal holds the upper hand, and if Meghalaya fails to break through early on Day 2, the home side may face an uphill battle in the remaining days.