FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage concludes with record attendance and historic expansion

The group stage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 concluded after delivering high-intensity football and setting multiple milestones, as the first-ever 48-team edition of the tournament expanded participation and engagement across co-host nations Canada, Mexico and the United States.

With an enlarged format introduced for the first time in World Cup history, the tournament brought together more nations, players and supporters than any previous edition. A total of 72 group-stage matches were played across 16 host cities, reflecting the expanded global footprint of football’s flagship event.

According to FIFA, group-stage matches recorded a cumulative attendance of 4,644,549 spectators, underlining the scale of fan participation throughout the opening phase of the tournament. Off the field, supporters consumed approximately 300,000 hot dogs across match venues. FIFA noted that if placed end to end, the hot dogs sold would stretch around 28 miles (45 kilometres), roughly equivalent to the distance between New York New Jersey Stadium and John F. Kennedy International Airport.

The tournament also featured 1,248 registered players representing 48 participating nations. Of these, 999 players made appearances during the group stage, contributing to one of the most expansive and diverse competitions in FIFA World Cup history.

The conclusion of the group phase has now confirmed the 32 teams advancing to the knockout rounds. Europe led the progression chart with 13 UEFA teams qualifying, followed by nine teams from CAF, five from CONMEBOL, three from Concacaf and two from the AFC.

FIFA highlighted the 2026 edition as a landmark moment for African football. Nine teams representing CAF secured places in the Round of 32, marking the highest number of African nations ever to progress to the knockout stage of a FIFA World Cup.

With the competition entering the knockout phase, the tournament continues to build on its expanded format while setting new benchmarks for participation, attendance and continental representation.