Former cricketers Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, and Gurkeerat Mann are facing serious backlash after allegedly making derogatory remarks about people with disabilities during a recent video chat.

The incident, which was broadcast on Instagram, has led to widespread outrage and condemnation from the disability community.

Arman Ali, Executive Director of the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP), lodged the complaint with the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Amar Colony police station.

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In addition to the cricketers, the complaint also targets Sandhya Devanathan, Vice President and Managing Director of Meta India, for her association with the platform where the video was shared.

An FIR (First Information Report) has been filed against the individuals, accusing them of promoting hate speech and discrimination.

While the cricketers have issued apologies for their remarks, the incident has already caused significant harm.