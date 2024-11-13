Formula 1 will mark its 75th anniversary with a groundbreaking season launch event featuring all teams under one roof for the first time in the sport's history.

The two-hour spectacle, scheduled for February 18, 2025, at London's O2 arena, will unveil the complete 2025 grid alongside team principals and drivers from the sport's 10 competing teams.

Fans attending the evening showcase will witness the revelation of new liveries from powerhouses including Red Bull, Ferrari, and Mercedes, alongside challengers Alpine, Aston Martin, Haas, Kick Sauber, McLaren, Racing Bulls, and Williams.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali highlighted the unique nature of bringing together all 20 drivers ahead of what he anticipates will be "a classic season" following 2024's developments.

The interactive event promises direct engagement between fans and F1's key figures, featuring interviews and special guest presenters during the 8-10 PM program.

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem described the launch as a fitting opener to the sport's anniversary celebrations, which will continue throughout the 2025 season.