Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma exuded confidence that boxer Lovlina Borgohain will secure a gold medal for India at the Paris Olympics. Borgohain, who won bronze in the 69 kg category at Tokyo 2020, has already made a strong start in Paris.

Speaking to reporters, Sarma expressed belief in the Indian pugilist and said, "I think Lovlina will win gold for the country this time."

The eighth-seeded Borgohain defeated Norway's Sunniva Hofstad 5-0 in the women's 75 kg round of 16. She displayed solid defensive skills and effective counterattacks throughout the bout.

Meanwhile, shooter Manu Bhaker has already contributed to India's medal count, winning bronze in the women's 10m air pistol event. This marks a comeback for Bhaker after equipment issues hampered her performance in Tokyo.

Bhaker made history as the first Indian woman in two decades to reach an individual shooting final at the Olympics since Suma Shirur in 2004. She further cemented her place in the record books by becoming the first Indian to win two medals in a single Olympic event.

Teaming up with Sarabjot Singh, Bhaker secured another bronze in the 10m air pistol mixed team event, defeating South Korea's Lee Wonho and Oh Ye Jin 16-10.

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda praised the Haryana-born shooters, noting Bhaker's pre-Olympic confidence. Bhaker will have a chance to add to her medal tally in the upcoming 25m pistol event on August 2.