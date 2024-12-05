The Indian junior men's hockey team triumphed over arch-rivals Pakistan in a thrilling 5-3 final to defend their Men's Junior Asia Cup title in Muscat, Oman, on Wednesday. In recognition of their impressive performance, Hockey India has announced a cash reward of Rs 2 lakh for each player and Rs 1 lakh for each support staff member.

Araijeet Singh Hundal was the star of the match, scoring four goals (4', 18', 47', 54') and leading India to victory. Dilraj Singh contributed with a key goal in the 19th minute. Pakistan’s captain Shahid Hannan (3') and Sufyan Khan (30', 39') fought hard to keep their team in contention, but India’s relentless attack and solid defence proved too strong.

This victory marked India's record fifth title in the Junior Asia Cup, reinforcing their dominance in the competition with previous wins in 2023, 2015, 2008, and 2004. After an early setback from Hannan’s goal, India quickly responded with Araijeet’s equaliser. The team extended their lead in the second quarter, with Dilraj's skillful goal putting them 3-1 ahead.

Pakistan, however, didn’t back down, with Sufyan Khan narrowing the gap to 3-2 before the break. Despite strong defensive efforts by Pakistan in the third quarter, India maintained their momentum. Araijeet completed his hat-trick in the final quarter, restoring India’s lead. He then sealed the win with a powerful drag flick to make it 5-3.