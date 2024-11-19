ICC announces revised schedule for Champions Trophy tour
ICC changes the Champions Trophy tour schedule after BCCI's objections to venues in disputed regions. The tour will now start in Islamabad and visit various global locations.
Ahead of the much-anticipated Champions Trophy, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced a revised schedule for the tour.
The changes came in response to the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) objection to the trophy being paraded in Muzaffarabad, Skardu and the Hunza Valley - all regions in Pakistan.
Quoting reliable sources, India Today stated that BCCI honourary secretary Jay Shah, who is set to become the new ICC head objected to specific venues of the trophy tour which fall in the Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.
The ICC, on October 16 announced its 'Global Trophy Tour' for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy, with the tour commencing in Islamabad.
Popular landmarks where the trophy will be displayed on the opening day of its tour in Islamabad are Daman-e-Koh, Faisal Mosque, and the Pakistan Monument where it will be accompanied by Pakistan cricket icon Shoaib Akhtar.
Key dates of the Trophy Tour:
16 November – Islamabad, Pakistan
17 November - Taxila and Khanpur, Pakistan
18 November – Abbottabad, Pakistan
19 November- Murree, Pakistan
20 November- Nathia Gali, Pakistan
22 - 25 November – Karachi, Pakistan
26 – 28 November – Afghanistan
10 – 13 December – Bangladesh
15 – 22 December – South Africa
25 December – 5 January – Australia
6 – 11 January – New Zealand
12 – 14 January – England
15 – 26 January – India
27 January – event start – Pakistan
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