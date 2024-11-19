Ahead of the much-anticipated Champions Trophy, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced a revised schedule for the tour.

The changes came in response to the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) objection to the trophy being paraded in Muzaffarabad, Skardu and the Hunza Valley - all regions in Pakistan.

Quoting reliable sources, India Today stated that BCCI honourary secretary Jay Shah, who is set to become the new ICC head objected to specific venues of the trophy tour which fall in the Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.

The ICC, on October 16 announced its 'Global Trophy Tour' for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy, with the tour commencing in Islamabad.

Popular landmarks where the trophy will be displayed on the opening day of its tour in Islamabad are Daman-e-Koh, Faisal Mosque, and the Pakistan Monument where it will be accompanied by Pakistan cricket icon Shoaib Akhtar.

Key dates of the Trophy Tour:

16 November – Islamabad, Pakistan

17 November - Taxila and Khanpur, Pakistan

18 November – Abbottabad, Pakistan

19 November- Murree, Pakistan

20 November- Nathia Gali, Pakistan

22 - 25 November – Karachi, Pakistan

26 – 28 November – Afghanistan

10 – 13 December – Bangladesh

15 – 22 December – South Africa

25 December – 5 January – Australia

6 – 11 January – New Zealand

12 – 14 January – England

15 – 26 January – India

27 January – event start – Pakistan