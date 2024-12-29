The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released its list of nominations on December 29.

Indian bowler Arshdeep Singh has been nominated for the Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year.

Speedster Jasprit Bumrah wasn’t named amongst the nominated players for the prestigious award despite being adjudged Player of the Tournament in the T20 World Cup 2024.

He had finished as the joint-highest wicket-taker of the T20 World Cup 2024 scalping 17 wickets from eight matches at an average of 12.64 and an economy of 7.16.

It may be mentioned that the left-arm seamer is also the highest wicket-taker of the year amongst Test-playing nations with 36 scalps from 18 matches at an average of 13.50 and an economy of 7.49.

Meanwhile, Bumrah was the second-highest wicket-taker of the World Cup having scalped 15 wickets from eight matches at an average of 8.26 and an economy of 4.17.

Star Pakistan batter Babar Azam has also been nominated, as he was the highest run scorer in T20Is among Test-playing nations having accumulated 738 runs from 23 innings at an average of 33.54 and a strike rate of 133.21 with six fifties.

Australia’s swashbuckling opener Travis Head is the fourth nominee for the award.



Head is the highest run scorer for Australia in T20Is in 2024 having smashed 539 runs from 15 innings at an average of 38.50 and a strike rate of 178.47 with four half-centuries to his name.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza is the fourth nominee for the award who etched his name in record books by scoring the second-fastest hundred in T20Is earlier this year. Raza scored 573 runs from 23 innings at an average of 28.65 and a strike rate of 146.54 with one hundred and two fifties. He also scalped 24 wickets from 23 games in the year at an average of 22.25 with best figures of 5/18. The voting for the award has begun on the ICC website where fans can cast their votes for their favourite stars and make them win.