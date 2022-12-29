According to Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, India will make a proposal to host the Olympics in 2036, and Ahmedabad in Gujarat is likely to be the destination owing to its top-notch athletic facilities.

According to Thakur, the slots are filled up until 2032 but become available for bidding 2036 onwards. Therefore, the government will support the Indian Olympic Association's (IOA) proposal for the next opening.

He further stated that during the IOC session which is set to take place in Mumbai in September 2023, a roadmap for India's bid would be presented to all members of the IOC.

He said that he has no doubt that the government of India would be able to contribute to hosting the Olympics in addition to the IOA if it can successfully host the G20 Presidency.

A campaign to host the Olympics in the state of Gujarat in 2036 was interestingly pledged in the BJP manifesto for the recent assembly elections in Gujarat.

Thakur continued that Gujarat has already indicated interest in serving as the Olympic host city. They have the necessary facilities, including hotels, hostels, airports, and sports facilities.

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