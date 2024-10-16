In a historic step for Indian traditional sports, New Delhi's Thyagraj Stadium came alive with energy and anticipation as the Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) announced the dates and unveiled the official logo for the first-ever Kho Kho World Cup. Scheduled from January 13 to January 19, 2025, this landmark event aims to present India's indigenous sport on a grand international platform, with New Delhi hosting the much-anticipated tournament.

The unveiling ceremony was marked by a captivating exhibition match between Team Maharashtra and the Rest of India, where Maharashtra narrowly clinched victory with a score of 26-24. The thrilling contest kept spectators at the edge of their seats, setting an exhilarating tone for the event. The excitement peaked with the introduction of the tournament's official logo and the launch of the tagline #TheWorldGoesKho, generating a wave of enthusiasm among the crowd of young athletes and schoolchildren, who witnessed a potentially game-changing moment in Indian sports history.

Set to elevate Kho Kho's status on the global sporting landscape, the tournament will feature 24 nations competing in both men's and women's divisions, with 16 teams in each category. The championship promises to deliver intense competition and showcase the dynamic nature of the sport, aiming to catapult Kho Kho into international prominence.

Expressing his pride at the milestone, KKFI President Sudhanshu Mittal shared, "Kho Kho is a sport born from our country's soil, and it is a moment of great pride to bring this game onto the global stage. A heartfelt thanks to the federation for its dedication in elevating Kho Kho to an international level. After introducing the sport to fans through the Ultimate Kho Kho League, we are now ready to take it further with the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup."

Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Nikhil Khadse, who graced the occasion, highlighted the game's deep historical roots, stating, "Kho Kho has been an integral part of Indian culture since the era of the Mahabharata. The Government of India has been actively promoting indigenous sports, and the upcoming World Cup is a significant step in that direction. Kudos to the KKFI for their efforts, especially in areas like sports science, which are helping raise the game's standards."

The first Kho Kho World Cup not only marks a significant achievement for Indian sports but also signals the dawn of a new era, where traditional games can find their place on the international stage, inspiring future generations of athletes.

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