The Indian squad slipped to 51 for 2 on the second day of the fourth Test against Australia, on December 27 in Melbourne.

The downfall of Rohit Sharma’s team came after Australia rode on Steve Smith’s 34th hundred to post a challenging first innings score of 474.

Rohit’s (3) mistimed a pull-short and Scott Boland had the easiest of takes at mid-on off a Pat Cummins’ delivery.

Seasoned KL Rahul (24), coming in at No. 3, looked confident before Australian captain bowled the delivery of the series at the stroke of tea to get rid of India's best batter on tour.

The ball moved away late after pitching, clipping Rahul’s off-bail and giving Australia a distinct advantage.

India are way behind in this game due to Smith’s 140 that took the hosts to an imposing first innings score. Starting the day at 311 for 6, Smith added 112 and 44 runs with Cummins (49) and Mitchell Starc (15) respectively, leaving the visitors searching for back-up plans.

Jasprit Bumrah (4/99 in 28.4 oves) was once again brilliant despite the first spell thrashing from Sam Konstas but Mohammed Siraj’s ordinary showing (0/122 in 23 overs) was the primary reason for pressure being released on batters.

Smith, who was not out overnight on 68 off 111 balls, took another 56 deliveries in the second morning to complete a Test ton which puts him on even keel with the legendary Sunil Gavaskar (34).

On Friday, the same batter was walking down the track to force the bowlers alter their length. He was ready to pull and hook, getting two sixes off Bumrah (3/97 in 28 overs) and Siraj (2/72 in 18 overs) respectively.

Despite skipper Rohit Sharma and coach Gautam Gambhir's decision to drop Shubman Gill, the strategy of playing two spinners failed, as Ravindra Jadeja (2/72) and Washington Sundar (1/49) lacked penetration. Siraj, meanwhile, left the bowler dumbfounded.