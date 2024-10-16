Persistent rain played spoilsport after the pitch at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium remained under covers on the day of the first Test between India and New Zealand, on October 16.

Incessant rainfall in Bengaluru delayed the toss for the first Test.

Meanwhile, both teams are also yet to arrive on the ground as rain continued to hammer the field.

Showers throughout the day has been predicted by the weather department, and the forecast is gloomy even for the second day of the match on October 17.

India have entered the series after blanking Bangladesh 2-0 in a recent home series, while the Blackcaps have succumbed to Sri Lanka in an away series in the same margin.

Earlier, head coach Gautam Gambhir expressed pride in the team and assured that his batters have the potential to bat for two days if required.

Speaking in the pre-match press conference ahead of the Bengaluru Test, Gambhir stated that his team does not play any particular style of Test.

He said that if need be, Indian batters have the skillset to bat for 2 days if they needed to save a Test match. Gambhir said that he was proud of the Indian team, which had the luxury of having several talented batters throughout its line-up.