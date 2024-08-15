In a declaration during his Independence Day speech at the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed India’s aspiration to host the 2036 Olympic Games. Speaking on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day, PM Modi stated the nation’s commitment to achieving this significant milestone on the global sporting stage.

“It is the dream of India to host the 2036 Olympics, and we are making preparations for that,” the Prime Minister announced, underscoring the government’s determination. This statement follows the Indian Olympic Association’s (IOA) recent steps to engage with the International Olympic Committee’s Future Host Commission (FHC), marking the beginning of the bidding process.

The Prime Minister’s announcement is in line with earlier confirmation by Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, who informed the Lok Sabha that initial discussions with the IOC had begun.

During his address, PM Modi also lauded Indian athletes for their recent successes at the Paris Olympics. “Today, we also have with us the youth who made the Indian flag fly high in the Olympics. On behalf of 140 crore countrymen, I congratulate all our athletes and players,” he said.

Looking ahead to the upcoming Paralympics, the Prime Minister extended his best wishes to India’s largest-ever contingent of 84 athletes set to compete in Paris. The athletes will participate in 12 sports, including archery, athletics, and swimming. “I extend my best wishes to all our Paralympians,” PM Modi added.

The nation aims to surpass its record-breaking achievements from the Tokyo Paralympics and the Para Asian Games as it prepares for the upcoming global event.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi was warmly received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other dignitaries. The Prime Minister donned a white kurta paired with blue attire and a traditional multicolour safa as he addressed the nation.