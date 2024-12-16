India reclaimed the Women’s Junior Asia Cup title for the second consecutive time, defeating China in a nail-biting final at the Hockey Oman Stadium on Sunday. The match concluded with a 1-1 draw in regulation time, forcing a dramatic penalty shootout where India triumphed 3-2.

Indian goalkeeper Nidhi emerged as the hero of the match, delivering a stellar performance during the shootout. After India netted the first penalty and Nidhi denied China’s Wang Li Hang, China responded with two successful strikes. Despite India missing one penalty, they managed to equalize the score at 2-2 after three shots.

Tensions soared when Kanika missed her spot attempt, but Nidhi's brilliance saved India from falling behind, making a crucial stop. Sunelita Toppo then stepped up to score, giving India a 3-2 edge. Nidhi sealed the victory with yet another save, securing India’s continental crown.

In regulation time, China initially took the lead before halftime, leaving India on the back foot. However, Deepika delivered a crucial equalizer in the third quarter, setting the stage for a fiercely contested final quarter. Both teams created opportunities but failed to break the deadlock, leading to the decisive penalty shootout.





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