India defeated England by seven wickets in the first T20 International, in Kolkata on January 22.

While the Indian squad showcased a top-notch skill-show on the battleground, it was Abhishek Sharma's prowess that helped the team to victory. He struck a magnificent 79 off 34 balls as India beat England.

Chasing a paltry 133 for a win, India overhauled the target with 43 balls to spare as they reached 133 for 3 in just 12.5 overs.

Abhishek made England pay for a dropped catch as he hit five fours and eight sixes during his hurricane 34-ball innings. His opening partner Sanju Samson made 26 off 20 balls.

Earlier, India bowled England out for 132 in 20 overs after the visitors were asked to bat by home team captain Suryakumar Yadav.

Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy (3/23) was the most successful Indian bowler while seamer Arshdeep Singh (2/17), Axar Patel (2/22) and Hardik Pandya (2/42) chipped in with two wickets apiece.

For England, captain Jos Buttler played a lone hand with 68 off 44 balls.

Brief Scores: England: 132 all out in 20 overs (Jos Buttler 68; Varun Chakravarthy 3/23, Arshdeep Singh 2/17, Axar Patel 2/22, Hardik Pandya 2/42).

India: 133 for 3 in 12.5 overs (Abhishek Sharma 79; Jofra Archer 2/21).