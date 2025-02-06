Team India delivered a commanding performance to defeat England by four wickets in the first ODI of the series at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium. Despite an early setback in their chase of 249, the hosts displayed remarkable resilience to secure victory, highlighting their batting depth and composure under pressure.

The Indian innings started on a shaky note as skipper Rohit Sharma and debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal fell early. However, Shreyas Iyer counter-attacked with a scintillating 59 off just 36 deliveries, studded with nine boundaries and two sixes, shifting the momentum in India’s favor. His departure did not deter the hosts, as Shubman Gill (87) and Axar Patel (52) built a solid partnership, ensuring a smooth chase with aggressive stroke play.

England’s bowling attack, led by Jofra Archer, initially troubled the Indian openers with pace and bounce. While Adil Rashid and Saqib Mahmood claimed two wickets each, they struggled to contain India’s middle order, which comfortably guided the team to victory.

Earlier, England, despite a promising start from Ben Duckett and Phil Salt, failed to post an imposing total. Skipper Jos Buttler and Jacob Bethell fought hard with crucial half-centuries, but their efforts were not enough to push the score beyond 248. Debutant Harshit Rana made an instant impact, scalping three wickets alongside the experienced Ravindra Jadeja. Mohammed Shami, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav also contributed with a wicket each, effectively restricting England’s batting lineup.

This match marked India’s first home ODI since the 2023 World Cup final, though they were without star batter Virat Kohli, who was ruled out due to a knee injury. His absence gave Jaiswal an opportunity to make his ODI debut.

With this victory, India now leads the series 1-0 and will aim to build on their momentum in the next fixture, while England looks to regroup and bounce back stronger.