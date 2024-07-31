India emerged victorious in the T20I series against Sri Lanka by 3-0 after marking a thrilling win in the third and final match at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on July 30.

The match took a thrilling turn after the two teams landed in a Super Over following a tie at 137 runs.

Suryakumar Yadav, Washington Sundar and Rinku Singh led the Indian squad to victory with the ball and restricted Sri Lanka to 137/8 in their allotted 20 overs.

After the clean sweep, the series' captain Suryakumar Yadav praised the team’s character and their ability to hold their nerve to turn the game in their favour.

In the post-match presentation, Yadav said, "...They have made my job easy. When I go into bat, I have little pressure, I just enjoy to express myself. I said before the series, I don't want to be the captain, I want to be a leader."

In the super over, Washington Sundar dismissed Kusal Perera and Pathum Nissanka in just three balls giving away just two runs. Later, Suryakumar Yadav chased down the target of three runs on the first ball itself.

Next, the two teams will come face to face in a three-match ODI series from August 2 as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli mark their return in the 50-over format.