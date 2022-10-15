India defeated Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the final in Sylhet to win Women's Asia Cup for a record-extending seventh time on October15. Bowling first after losing the toss, India restricted Sri Lanka to 65/9.

India chased down the target in 8.3 overs. India's seven Women's Asia Cup victories include four in ODI format and three in T201 format.

Smriti Mandhana, the opener, scored 51 runs off of 25 balls to smash an undefeated half-century. In the beginning, Indian bowlers completely crushed Sri Lanka, who could only manage 65 for nine in 20 overs with Inoka Ranaweera still standing unbeaten after scoring 18 runs off 22 balls.

Renuka Singh, who was in excellent form at the time, grabbed three wickets for India. For Harmanpreet Kaur's team, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Sneh Rana each claimed two-wicket hauls.