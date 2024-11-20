The Indian government has denied permission for the country's blind cricket team to travel to Pakistan, effectively dismissing their opportunity to compete in the T20 World Cup.

The national federation informed that the decision has been taken amid security concerns.

The Indian team was supposed to cross the Wagah border on Wednesday for the event, scheduled to be held from November 23 to December 3.

The team had got a No Objection Certificate (NOC), at no-cost to the government, from the sports ministry to participate in the tournament but apparently couldn't get clearance from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

General Secretary of the Indian Blind Cricket Association (IBCA), Shailendra Yadav told PTI, “We have been told unofficially that the blind team will not be permitted to travel to Pakistan. We were scheduled to travel to Wagah border tomorrow. But as of now no clearance has come from the ministry officials. So, we are a bit disappointed.”

“They are saying when the mainstream cricket team is not safe how can you be safe there. Of course, we will accept the decision, but why hold the decision till the last minute, why not inform us a month or 25 days back. There is a process,” Yadab added. (With PTI inputs)