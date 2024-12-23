Team India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, delivered a record-breaking performance in their 211-run win against West Indies in the first ODI at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara. The victory marked India's second-largest win by runs in women’s ODIs, trailing only their 249-run triumph over Ireland in 2017. For West Indies, it was their heaviest defeat by runs in women’s ODI history.

Batting first after West Indies opted to field, India posted a commanding total of 314/9. Openers Smriti Mandhana (91 off 102 balls, 13 fours) and Pratika Rawal (40 off 69 balls, 4 fours) laid the groundwork with a 110-run stand. While Hayley Matthews dismissed Rawal in the 24th over, the momentum stayed with India. Harleen Deol (44 off 50 balls) and Mandhana added another 50-run partnership before Zaida James ended Mandhana’s innings.

The middle order kept the runs flowing with contributions from Harmanpreet Kaur (34 off 23 balls), Richa Ghosh (26 off 13 balls), Jemimah Rodrigues (31 off 19 balls), and Deepti Sharma (14* off 12 balls). Zaida James was the standout bowler for West Indies, taking 5/45, while Matthews picked up two wickets.

In response, West Indies crumbled against India’s disciplined bowling attack, getting bowled out for just 103 in 27 overs. Renuka Thakur Singh led the charge with a stunning five-wicket haul, dismantling the opposition's top and middle order. Priya Mishra added two wickets, while Titas Sadhu and Deepti Sharma took one apiece.

Afy Fletcher (24*) and Shemaine Campbelle (21) were the only batters to offer resistance. Renuka’s lethal spell earned her the ‘Player of the Match’ award, as India took an early lead in the series with an emphatic win.