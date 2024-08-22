The first-ever women's Test match will be held at the Lord's stadium in 2026, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on August 22.

Announcing the same, the ECB stated that England will host India in a one-off Test match at the Lord's.

It must be mentioned that India and England recently came face to face in a one-off women's Test match in December 2023. The match which was played at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai saw the Indian squad hammering England by a massive 347 runs.

The Lord's has hosted women's matches before, but they have all been in the white-ball format of the game.

In its release, the board stated, "It has also been confirmed that India Women will return in 2026 for a one-off Test match at Lord’s – the first-ever Women’s Test to be staged at the Home of Cricket. England Women have played white-ball matches at Lord’s for the past three years, with another scheduled next year, but it will be the first time the ground has hosted a Women’s Test match."

Meanwhile, the Indian women's team will also tour England in 2025 to play a white-ball series wherein it will face England in 5 T20Is, starting 28 June in Nottingham.

The final T20I of the series will be played on 12 July in Nottingham.

The women's team will take on England for a 3-match ODI series, starting on 16 July. The 50-over series will end on July 22.