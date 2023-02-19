India has won the second Test against Australia by six wickets in a thrilling encounter at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

With this win, India has taken a 2-0 lead in the four-match series.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Australia scored 263 runs in their first innings. In reply, India fell just one run short of Australia's total, getting bowled out for 262. In their second innings, Australia was bundled out for just 113 runs.

India chased down the target with relative ease, losing just four wickets in the process.

With this victory, India has notched up their second consecutive win in the series and has put themselves in a strong position.

The Indian team was overjoyed with their victory and took to social media to celebrate. Fans across the country also expressed their excitement and pride on the win. The match has certainly set the tone for what is expected to be an exciting remainder of the series.