India's 4x400m relay teams, both women's and men's, clinched their spots at the upcoming Paris Olympics after delivering strong performances at the World Athletics Relays in Nassau, Bahamas. The women's team, comprising Rupal Chaudhary, M R Poovamma, Jyothika Sri Dandi, and Subha Venkatesan, secured their qualification by finishing second in their second-round heat, with Jamaica claiming the top spot.

In the men's competition, the quartet of Muhammad Anas Yahiya, Muhammad Ajmal, Arokia Rajiv, and Amoj Jacob showcased their prowess by earning a second-place finish in their heat, closely behind the United States.

The qualification process saw the top two teams from each of the three heats in the second round securing their tickets to the Paris Games. India's relay teams displayed resilience, especially considering the women's team's seventh-place finish in the first-round qualifying heat and the men's team facing a setback when Rajesh Ramesh withdrew due to cramps.

With this achievement, India's contingent for track and field events in Paris now stands at 19 athletes, including Neeraj Chopra, the reigning javelin throw champion. The Paris Olympics, scheduled from July 26 to August 11, will witness a display of athletic prowess from around the globe, with India's relay teams poised to make their mark on the international stage.