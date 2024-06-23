Indian archers continue their medal-winning streak at the Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Antalya, Turkey. Bhajan Kaur and Dhiraj Bommadevara clinched bronze in the mixed recurve event on June 23, defeating Mexico's Alejandra Valencia and Matias Grande 5-3.

This follows the gold medal performance by the women's compound team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Parneet Kaur, and Aditi Gopichand Swami. The trio outscored Estonia 232-229, marking their third consecutive World Cup medal. This victory cements their status as the world's top-ranked women's compound archery team.

In the men's individual compound event, Priyansh claimed silver, narrowly losing to world number one Mike Schloesser of the Netherlands by a single point, 149-148.

However, the Indian men's recurve team fell short of securing a Paris 2024 Olympics quota, losing to Mexico in the quarter-finals of the Final World Quota Tournament.

The Antalya World Cup, running from June 18 to 23, is the last major event for recurve archers before the Paris 2024 Olympics qualifying period ends. India's 12-member contingent aims to build on their success from previous stages, where they topped the medal table in Shanghai and secured gold and silver in Yecheon.

The World Cup Final is scheduled for October in Mexico, where top performers from all stages will compete.