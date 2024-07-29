As Day 3 of the Paris Olympics unfolds, Indian athletes are set to continue their quest for glory across multiple disciplines. Fresh off a historic day where India opened its medal tally, the nation's sports enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating another round of stellar performances.

Manu Bhaker, who secured a bronze medal on Sunday, is back in action alongside Sarabjot Singh in the 10m air pistol mixed team qualification round. Bhaker's exceptional performance has already captivated the nation, and she aims to build on her success. Sarabjot Singh, narrowly missing out on the finals previously, is determined to make a strong comeback.



The Indian men's hockey team, buoyed by a narrow win against New Zealand, faces a formidable challenge against the 2016 Olympic champions, Argentina. Veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, who played a crucial role in the opening match, will be pivotal in maintaining India's momentum. A win here could significantly bolster India's position in the group stage.



Lakshya Sen's Olympic journey continues as he prepares to face Julian Carraggi after his initial match was declared null due to his opponent's withdrawal. Each match is critical for Sen as he aims to advance to the next round, with high stakes attached to every point.



Ramita Jindal and Arjun Babuta are set to compete in the women's and men's 10m air rifle finals, respectively. Ramita's remarkable comeback and Arjun's consistent performance have earned them spots in the finals, and both shooters are keen on adding to India's medal count.

Full Schedule for Day 3

12:45 pm: Shooting – 10m air pistol mixed team qualification (Sarabjot Singh/Manu Bhaker, Arjun Singh Cheema/Rhythm Sangwan)

12:50 pm: Badminton – Women's doubles (Tanisha Crasto/Ashwani Ponnappa vs Nami Matsuyama/Chiharu Shida)

1:00 pm: Shooting – Trap Men's Qualification Round (Prithviraj Tondaiman)

1:00 pm: Shooting – 10m Air Rifle Women's Final (Ramita Jindal)

3:30 pm: Shooting – 10m Air Rifle Men's Final (Arjun Babuta)

4:15 pm: Hockey – Men's Pool B (India vs Argentina)

5:30 pm: Badminton – Men's Singles Group Stage (Lakshya Sen vs Julien Carraggi)

6:31 pm: Archery – Men's Team Quarter-final (India vs TBD)

7:40 pm: Archery – Men's Team Semi-final (If Qualified)

8:18 pm: Archery – Men's Team Bronze Medal Match (If Qualified)

8:41 pm: Archery – Men's Team Gold Medal Match (If Qualified)

11:30 pm: Table Tennis – Women's Singles Round of 32 (Manika Batra vs Prithika Pavade)