India's Yashasvi Jaiswal became the first-ever player to touch the 1,000-run mark in international cricket in this calendar year, during the second T20I match against Sri Lanka at Pallekele, on July 28.

Jaiswal scored a brilliant 30 in just 15 balls, with three fours and two sixes during a run-chase of a target of 78 runs through the DLS method. His runs came at a strike rate of 200.00.

Jaiswal has scored 1,023 runs at an average of 63.93 and a strike rate of 94.54, with two centuries and five fifties in just 13 matches this year. Meanwhile, his best score is 214.

It may be mentioned that the scores come from his appearances in Tests and T20Is as he is yet to make his ODI debut.



Meanwhile, at numbers two and three, his distant rivals are Kusal Mendis (888 runs in 26 matches, with six fifties) and Ibrahim Zadran of Afghanistan (844 runs in 25 matches, with a century and eight fifties).

Jaiswal has scored 740 runs at an average of 74.00 after 11 innings in six Tests this year, including two double tons and three fifties.

In seven T20Is, he scored 283 runs at an average of 47.16, with two half-centuries and a strike rate of 175.77. His best score is 77 .

India has already sealed the T20I series against Sri Lanka 2-0.