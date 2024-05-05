Former CSK (Chennai Super Kings) captain MS Dhoni was dismissed for a first-ball duck in their IPL 2024 game against Punjab Kings at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association [HPCA] stadium in Dharamsala, on May 5.

In the crucial 19th over, Dhoni fell victim to Harshal Patel's slow ball yorker. Patel's bowling not only dismissed the wicketkeeper but also Shardul Thakur, all while conceding a mere 3 runs.

Interestingly, this was the first time in Dhoni's T20 career that he got to bat at No. 9, while Shardul Thakur went into bat at No. 8 with only 4 overs left. Many believed that MS Dhoni, who has been hitting well in IPL 2024, should have come to bat before the bowling all-rounder.

The crowd at the HPCA Stadium, which was hosting its first match of IPL 2024, were waiting for MS Dhoni’s signature performance, however, as Patel outfoxed him for 0, the fans in the stadium were silenced.

It was Dhoni’s first time in IPL 2024 that he was dismissed for 0. It was a disappointing outing for the Super Kings with the bat as they went from 60 in the powerplay to finish with 167 for 9 in their quota of 20 overs.