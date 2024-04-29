Fast bowler Mayank Yadav has been declared fit and is expected to be included in the potential 12 for Lucknow Super Giants' match against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday in Lucknow. This confirmation comes from LSG bowling coach Morne Morkel, who stated that Yadav successfully passed all fitness tests conducted on Monday at Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Yadav's return to fitness marks a significant development for Lucknow Super Giants, especially considering his recent performances. The 21-year-old impressed with his express pace in previous matches, notably clocking a delivery at 156.7 kilometres per hour against Royal Challengers Bangalore, the fastest this season. Such performances have undoubtedly bolstered his chances for selection in India's T20 World Cup squad.

The fast bowler had been sidelined due to an abdominal strain sustained during the match against Gujarat Titans on April 7. However, his return to the nets last week signaled progress in his recovery process.

Yadav's potential inclusion in the playing 12 for the upcoming match against Mumbai Indians adds depth and firepower to Lucknow Super Giants' bowling lineup. With his fitness confirmed, fans eagerly anticipate his contributions to the team's campaign in the ongoing Indian Premier League season.