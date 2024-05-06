Chennai Super Kings former captain MS Dhoni on May 5 scripted history in IPL 2024 as he became the first player to take 150 catches in the history of the tournament.

Dhoni set the record during the IPL match between his team against Punjab Kings at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

Initially in the game, fans were silenced after Dhoni was dismissed for a first-ball duck.

In the crucial 19th over, Dhoni fell victim to Harshal Patel's slow ball yorker. Patel's bowling not only dismissed the wicketkeeper but also Shardul Thakur, all while conceding a mere 3 runs.

Interestingly, this was the first time in Dhoni's T20 career that he got to bat at No. 9.