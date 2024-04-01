Riyan Parag emerged as the standout performer, guiding Rajasthan Royals to a resounding six-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians in the latest fixture of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. His unbeaten knock of 54 runs off just 39 balls not only secured a crucial win for his team but also propelled him to the coveted position of the current season's leading run-scorer, sharing the Orange Cap with none other than cricketing maestro Virat Kohli.

Parag's masterful innings led Rajasthan to chase down a modest target of 126 with ease, showcasing both composure and aggression at the crease. His partnership with Ravichandran Ashwin proved pivotal in steering the team towards victory, ensuring that Rajasthan Royals maintained their winning streak in the tournament.