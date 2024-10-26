In the aftermath of India's surprising Test series loss to New Zealand on home turf, former cricketer Irfan Pathan took to social media to voice his views on the state of Indian cricket. The historic defeat marked New Zealand's first-ever Test series victory in India, signaling a pivotal moment for the hosts and sparking widespread discussions on the team's current form.

Pathan, sharing his thoughts on X, acknowledged New Zealand's commendable performance, congratulating the Kiwis for their remarkable achievement. He pointed out that this defeat serves as a wake-up call for Team India, especially in the longest format of the game, where the team’s experienced players need to rise to the occasion.

"There’s a lot for Team India to reflect on," Pathan stated, emphasizing the urgent need for introspection. He highlighted that senior players, in particular, must step up and take greater responsibility in the months ahead. According to Pathan, the next three months will be crucial, as the Indian team must address their weaknesses and strive for improvement ahead of the Test series against Australia.

The former all-rounder’s message underscored the need for a turnaround, with a call for seasoned players to elevate their game and help restore the team’s competitive edge.

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