NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) scripted history with a commanding 3-0 win over Mumbai City FC (MCFC) at the Mumbai Football Arena in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season on Monday. This victory marked NEUFC’s first win against MCFC in their last seven ISL meetings, leaving the Islanders stunned on home turf.

Despite dominating possession with 65.2 per cent, Mumbai City FC faltered in the final third, managing only three shots on target compared to NEUFC’s seven. The home side’s 31 crosses failed to yield results, underscoring their lack of finishing finesse, as per an ISL press release.

The match witnessed a dramatic opening as NEUFC’s Ajaraie etched his name in ISL history with a record-breaking goal just 46 seconds into the game. The lightning-fast strike, set up by a precise cross from Parthib Gogoi, surpassed VP Suhair’s previous fastest goal for the Highlanders and ended MCFC’s four-match clean-sheet streak. This was also the second-fastest goal ever conceded by MCFC, trailing Cleiton Silva’s 25-second effort in 2021.

The Islanders’ woes deepened in the 25th minute when NEUFC was awarded a penalty after a handball by Hardik Bhatt. However, MCFC goalkeeper TP Rehenesh rose to the occasion with a spectacular save, thwarting Ajaraie’s spot-kick. This marked Rehenesh’s fourth penalty save in ISL history and his first in MCFC colors.

Rehenesh continued his heroic performance in the 56th minute, denying Ajaraie twice in quick succession. Despite the goalkeeper’s valiant efforts, NEUFC’s relentless pressure finally paid off in the 83rd minute. Ajaraie doubled the lead with a clinical finish into the bottom left corner, courtesy of an incisive pass from Macarton Nickson.

Three minutes later, Macarton sealed the Highlanders’ emphatic win with a composed strike in a crowded penalty area, finding the bottom right corner and sending NEUFC fans into a frenzy.

Ajaraie’s stellar performance included two goals, five crosses, and a 61.5 per cent passing accuracy, cementing his role as the star of the match. NEUFC will next face Mohammedan SC on January 3, while Mumbai City FC looks to bounce back against East Bengal FC on January 6.