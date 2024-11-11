The head coach of the Indian cricket team, Gautam Gambhir has announced that pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will lead the national men's cricket team if Rohit Sharma is unavailable for the first Test of the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia.

The opening Test is scheduled to begin on November 22, in Perth.

During a pre-departure press conference in Mumbai, Sharma said, "Bumrah is vice-captain; if Rohit is not available, he is going to lead in Perth."

Rohit Sharma, while not currently with the squad, has not been officially ruled out of the series opener, according to Gambhir.

"At the moment, there is no confirmation but we will let you know exactly what the situation will be. Hopefully he's going to be available, but everything we're going to get to know at the start of the series," Gambhir said at a press-conference before the team's departure to Australia.

India's squad is departing for Australia in two separate batches, with the first group having left on November 10 and the second set to depart today. Gambhir has acknowledged the importance of contingency planning in case Rohit is unavailable, mentioning that both Abhimanyu Easwaran and KL Rahul are in the squad and ready to step up as opening options.

"Obviously there is [Abhimanyu] Easwaran and there is [KL [Rahul] there. So we will take a call closer to the first Test match if Rohit is not available," Gambhir said. "There are options there, it's not that there are no options there. There are quite a few options in the squad.

To optimise their preparations, the Indian team has organized an extended camp in Perth, which will include players from the India A squad. Instead of a practice match, the management has opted for centre-wicket practice and match simulations, ensuring focused preparation ahead of the intense four-Test series.