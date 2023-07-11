Lord Hanuman, one of the most venerated deities in India, will be the official mascot for this year's edition of the Asian Athletics Championships which will be held in Bangkok from July 12.

The occasion marks the creation of the continental governing body 50 years ago.

"As Hanuman exhibits extraordinary abilities in (Lord) Rama's service, including speed, strength, courage, and wisdom ... Hanuman's greatest ability is, in fact, his incredibly staunch loyalty and devotion," the Asian Athletics Association said on its website.

''The 25th Asian Athletics Championships 2023 logo indicates the athletes participating in the games, skills, teamwork of athletes, showcase of athleticism, dedication, and sportsmanship," it added.

India would strive to put up a memorable performance at the Championships under the direction of shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor and long jumper Murali Sreeshankar.

The Indian team left for the five-day Asian Athletics Championships on Saturday night from Delhi and Bengaluru.

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