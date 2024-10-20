New Zealand beat India by eight wickets on the and final day of the opening match at Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, on October 20.

Witb this, the Kiwis recorded their first Test win on Indian soil in 36 years since 1988.

Led by Tom Latham, the New Zealand cricketers outplayed India in all departments, dismissing the hosts for only 46 in the first innings.

New Zealand overcame Jasprit Bumrah's brilliant bowling, as they chased a target of 107 runs on the final day. Bumrah took 2 wickets for 29 runs in 8 overs.

Will Young with 48 runs, and Rachin Ravindra at 39 not out, steadied their partnership and added 75 runs for the third wicket. Rachin and Young helped New Zealand reach the target in just 27.4 overs.

New Zealand's last Test victory in India dates back to 1988, an achievement achieved well before most of the current squad was born.

New Zealand has had only three captains who have led the team to Test victories on Indian soil.

Graham Dowling first achieved this rare feat in 1969 with a win in Nagpur, breaking new ground for the Kiwis. In 1988, John Wright was added to the list with a memorable victory in Mumbai, while in 2024, Tom Latham became the latest New Zealand captain to join the group.