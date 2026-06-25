Neymar returns as Brazil storm into World Cup knockout stage

Brazil confirmed their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stage as Group C winners with a commanding 3-0 victory over Scotland, while Neymar made his long-awaited return to international action after nearly three years on the sidelines.

Carlo Ancelotti's side finished the group stage with seven points after a dominant display at Miami Stadium. Vinicius Junior starred with two first-half goals before Matheus Cunha added a third after the break to wrap up the win.

The match also marked Neymar's first appearance for Brazil since suffering a serious anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury during a World Cup qualifier against Uruguay in October 2023. Having recently recovered from a calf injury, the 34-year-old replaced Cunha in the 76th minute, making his first appearance at the 2026 World Cup and becoming one of the few Brazilian players to feature in four World Cup editions — 2014, 2018, 2022 and 2026.

Brazil took the lead in the seventh minute after Scotland's Scott McKenna misplaced a pass, allowing Rayan to set up Vinicius, who calmly finished past Angus Gunn. The Real Madrid forward thought he had doubled the lead midway through the first half, but the effort was ruled out following a VAR review.

Vinicius was not to be denied, however, heading home Bruno Guimaraes' cross in first-half stoppage time to make it 2-0. The brace saw him become the first Brazilian in 24 years to score in each of the country's opening three World Cup matches, matching the feat achieved by Ronaldo Nazario and Rivaldo in 2002. He also became only the fifth Brazilian to score in Brazil's first three matches of a World Cup campaign.

Brazil extended their advantage in the 60th minute when Guimaraes drove into the box before teeing up Cunha, who finished clinically to put the result beyond doubt. Scotland created a few late opportunities but failed to seriously trouble Brazil, who comfortably saw out the match.

The victory ensured Brazil progressed to the knockout stage alongside Morocco, while Scotland finished third in the group on three points and must wait to discover whether they qualify among the tournament's best third-placed teams.

After the final whistle, veteran midfielder Casemiro celebrated Brazil's qualification on social media, posting: "We're moving on to the knockout stage!!! #VamosBrasil."

Brazil's convincing performance, coupled with Neymar's return and Vinicius' record-equalling achievement, further strengthened the five-time champions' credentials as contenders for a sixth FIFA World Cup title.