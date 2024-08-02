Manu Bhaker is eyeing a third medal as she emerged as India's top performer at the women's 25m pistol qualification during the Paris 2024 Olympics.

After the precision stage, Bhaker has been ranked second overall with a score of 590-24x, showcasing her strong form, while her compatriot, Esha Singh, finished 18th with a score of 581 points.

The precision stage results highlight Bhaker's consistent shooting prowess, positioning her as a strong contender as the competition progresses.

Bhaker is not only leading the Indian shooters but is also well-positioned to secure another medal. Bhaker has already earned two bronze medals in Paris and is now eyeing an unprecedented third medal.

In contrast, 19 year old Esha Singh who made her Olympic debut did not qualify in the same event.

However, despite being a newcomer on this global stage, Singh's performance in the precision stage of the 25m pistol event indicated that she could be a strong competitor in the qualification round.

In 2023, she made headlines at the Asian Games by clinching three medals one gold and two silver.

This stage at the Olympic Games was crucial for both Bhaker and Singh as they strove to improve their standings and secure a place in the final rounds.

Earlier today, Tulika Maan conceded defeat against Cuba's Idalys Ortiz in the judo women's +78kg round of 32 event. Maan suffered a 10-0 defeat against Ortiz advanced to the round of 16 of the event.