Disappointment loomed in Mumbai's Ranji Trophy match against Jammu and Kashmir after Indian captain Rohit Sharma and his Test opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal failed to deliver a strong performance.

The much-anticipated return to domestic cricket for Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal was not a success as the duo was dismissed cheaply on January 23.

Rohit and Jaiswal had paired up for the first time ever for defending champions Mumbai, but it was not a happy return to the domestic grind for the star cricketers who were dismissed for 3 and 4 respectively.

Jaiswal was pinned in front of the wicket by J&K's right-arm pacer Auqib Nabi, who made the most of the fresh wicket to move the new ball dangerously off the surface here at the BKC Ground. But it was the manner in which the India captain fell that was disappointing. Looking to force the ball on the on side, Rohit got a leading edge which was caught by J&K skipper Paras Dogra at mid-off.

Interestingly, Dogra took the field wearing the No. 9 jersey that is usually worn by Yudhvir Singh, thus creating some confusion. The 31-year-old Umar continued to make inroads as he ended Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane's resistance by cleaning him up for 12.

While the turnout to watch the India cricketing stars at the stadium was low, those in nearby buildings, who were watching the action from their office floors, returned to work soon after the 37-year-old Rohit was dismissed.