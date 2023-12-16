The Indian women's cricket team, led by captain Harmanpreet Kaur, secured a historic victory over England in Navi Mumbai on Saturday, clinching a world record for the largest margin of victory in the history of women's Tests. Boosted by Deepti Sharma's exceptional performance, India triumphed by an astounding 347 runs, surpassing the previous record set by Sri Lanka in 1998.

Deepti Sharma's outstanding match haul of nine wickets played a pivotal role in India's victory, with her remarkable bowling figures of 4/32 in the second innings and a sensational 5/7 in the first innings. Her stellar performance on both days showcased her prowess as an all-rounder.

The one-off Test match saw India setting the stage for victory by declaring their second innings closed at an overnight score of 186 for 6, challenging England to chase a daunting target of 479 runs. The Indian bowlers, led by Deepti Sharma and Pooja Vastrakar (3/23), dismantled the English lineup, bundling them out for a mere 131 runs.

The win not only marked India's first triumph over England at home in 15 Tests but also served as a significant morale boost ahead of the upcoming one-off Test against Australia starting next week.

The Indian team displayed a relentless and ruthless performance over the three days, demonstrating their prowess in the format despite not having played Test cricket in two years and hosting a Test at home after a nine-year hiatus.

Pacer Renuka Singh provided an early breakthrough, dismissing Tammy Beaumont for 17, and Pooja Vastrakar wreaked havoc with crucial wickets, including that of the first-innings star Nat Sciver-Brunt. Deepti Sharma's precision and skill were evident as she narrowly missed achieving a remarkable feat of taking 10 wickets in the game.

Debutants in the game, Shubha Satheesh, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Renuka Singh, tasted success, adding to India's joy. However, the celebrations were slightly dampened by Shubha's absence on the second and third days due to a fractured finger.