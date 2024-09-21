Team India’s dynamic wicketkeeper-batter, Rishabh Pant, has achieved a significant milestone in the ongoing Test match against Bangladesh, leveling his century tally with that of his cricketing role model, Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Pant brought up his sixth Test century, reaching the landmark in just 124 balls.

The achievement places Pant on par with Dhoni in terms of Test centuries, but what stands out is Pant's rapid ascent. While Dhoni took 144 Test innings to score his six centuries, Pant accomplished the feat in just 58 innings, underlining his explosive rise in the format.

Following Pant's century, India declared their innings, setting a mammoth target of 515 runs for Bangladesh with more than two and a half days left in the match, making an Indian victory highly likely.

Indian Wicketkeeper-Batters' Test Century Tally:

- Rishabh Pant – 6 centuries (58 innings)

- Mahendra Singh Dhoni – 6 centuries (144 innings)

- Wriddhiman Saha – 3 centuries (54 innings)

Also read: India dismisses Bangladesh for 149 in first Test innings, takes commanding 227-run lead