Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has overtaken Virat Kohli to become sixth in the latest ICC Test Rankings for Batters.

Pant displayed a brilliant performance against New Zealand after his recent return to Test cricket following a severe car accident. The efforts propelled him three places up in the rankings, placing him ahead of Kohli, who now shares the eighth spot.

The rise of Rishabh Pant comes with England's Joe Root solidifying his lead at the top.

Root had consistently delivered at the highest level and continues to hold a healthy lead over his peers, even as India's Yashasvi Jaiswal climbed to fourth in the rankings.

Jaiswal, Pant, and Kohli remain the only Indian players in the top 10, underscoring India's strong representation despite the shifts within their ranks.

England's Ben Duckett is also making waves, moving up three places to equal 11th after his century (114) against Pakistan, signaling his intent to break into the top 10.



Meanwhile, Pakistan's Salman Agha, with scores of 31 and 63 became the standout performer. He now ranks as Pakistan's highest-rated Test batter, surpassing prominent names like Babar Azam (19th), Mohammad Rizwan (21st), and Saud Shakeel (27th).

New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra surged up 36 places to 18th, while Devon Conway rose 12 spots to 36th following New Zealand's triumph over India.

Meanwhile, Matt Henry rose two places to a career-high ninth after an eight-wicket haul in the Black Caps' eight-wicket victory over India.