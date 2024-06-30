India's thrilling triumph in the T20 World Cup on June 29 after 11 years was marked by a bittersweet moment as the two most celebrated players in T20I cricket – Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, announced their retirements.

The occasion proved to be an appropriate farewell as the cricketers retired from the shortest format of the game following India’s brilliant win at the Kensington Oval, in Barbados.

Leading the Men in Blue, captain Rohit Sharma persistently attacked from the front throughout the campaign, while former Indian captain Virat Kohli delivered when it mattered the most.

Sharma fell flat on the Barbados soil the moment after the final ball was bowled as it was him who helped end a long drought. The win also proved therapeutic for the Indian captain after India’s big loss in the 2023 World Cup.

Announcing his retirement, Rohit Sharma said that he loved every moment of the T20 format. He said, “This was my last T20I game as well. I have enjoyed since the time I started playing this format. And no better time to say goodbye to this format. I loved every moment of this. I started my India career playing this format. I wanted to win the cup.”

This is India's second T20 World Cup win after the team won the inaugural edition in 2007. It is also India's first major victory in any ICC event since it last won the Champions Trophy in 2013.

India made 176/6 in 20 overs riding on Kohli's 76 and crucial contributions from Axar Patel and Shivam Dube. In reply, South Africa finished at 169/8, falling short by seven runs.