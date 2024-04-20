Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, alongside his wife Anjali, visited Ranchi on Saturday to encourage and uplift girl football players of the Yuwa Foundation at Ormanjhi block in the district. The visit marked a significant collaboration between Yuwa Foundation and the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation, aimed at nurturing and promoting young female football talent.

Interacting with the enthusiastic girl footballers at their school near Rukka Dam in the state capital, Tendulkar expressed his admiration for their dedication and spirit. "Children's energy is infectious. I saw them working hard and enjoying themselves. I recalled my childhood," remarked Tendulkar during an interaction with media persons.

Acknowledging the challenges faced by young athletes, especially girls, Tendulkar emphasized the crucial role parents play in supporting their children's sporting aspirations. "I would like to tell them to encourage children and support them. These children will bring smiles on their faces," urged Tendulkar, reflecting on the transformative power of parental encouragement.

Speaking about the holistic approach of the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation, Tendulkar highlighted its focus on education, health, and sports, underscoring the importance of each facet in shaping the nation's future. "Education is because my father was a professor, health because my wife is a doctor, and sport because I am into it. If three are put together, it can shape the future of the country," explained Tendulkar, outlining the foundation's core principles.

Commending the efforts of Yuwa Foundation in empowering girls through sports, Tendulkar praised the organization's sincerity, honesty, and commitment towards honing the skills of young athletes. "Its team is honing the skills of girls, changing their lives, giving direction to their lives... The girls will go on to shine as bright as they possibly can," remarked Tendulkar, lauding the foundation's impactful initiatives.

Expressing his joy at spending time with the players, Tendulkar affirmed his commitment to supporting such endeavors in the future. "The reason behind me coming here is the children. If we get a chance to smile because of them, then there can't be anything bigger than that. I will come here again soon," Tendulkar concluded, leaving a promise of continued engagement and support for aspiring young athletes.