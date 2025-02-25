The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has constituted a five-member ad-hoc committee to manage the affairs of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) following its failure to conduct elections within the stipulated timeframe.

IOA President PT Usha, in a letter to the BFI, stated that the federation was required to hold elections by February 2, 2025, as per governing norms. However, the delay has led to administrative uncertainty, necessitating intervention.

The ad-hoc committee, chaired by Madhukant Pathak, has been tasked with overseeing the federation's day-to-day operations and ensuring the timely conduct of elections. The panel also includes Rajesh Bhandari (Vice-Chairman), DP Bhatt, renowned boxer Shiva Thapa, and Virendra Singh Thakur.

“In light of the prevailing situation and under the authority of the IOA, the ad-hoc committee has been formed to ensure the smooth functioning of the BFI and facilitate free and fair elections,” the letter, accessed by The Indian Express, stated.

However, BFI President Ajay Singh has strongly opposed the move, calling it “illegal.” In a letter to PT Usha, he alleged that the decision was made unilaterally, without consultation with the federation, and in violation of the IOA constitution. The BFI further asserted that it had communicated with the Sports Ministry regarding the elections on February 2.





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