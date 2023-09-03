Two cricketers from the state have cleared the BCCI Manual Scoring Course and Exam 2023, said Sikkim Cricket Association (SCA) on September 3.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had organized a three-day Manual Scoring Course and Exam from July 31 to August 3 in Guwahati, Assam.

In the exam, a total of 30 candidates from six Northeast States attended the course and only six were able to clear the examination including Anjan Khanal and Dewakar Sewa from Sikkim.

''The Sikkim Cricket Association is thrilled to announce that two of our dedicated scorers, Anjan Khanal and Dewakar Sewa, have cleared the BCCI Manual Scoring Course and Exam 2023. They are also the first-ever manual scorers from Sikkim to accomplish this feat,'' SCA said in an official statement.

Khanal and Sewa have been serving the Sikkim Cricket Association as manual and digital scorers since 2019. With their recent qualification, they are now authorized to record scores for all domestic cricket matches in India, a responsibility they are ready to embrace with passion and precision.

''The Sikkim Cricket Association extends its heartiest congratulations to Anjan Khanal and Dewakar Sewa for their outstanding achievement. Their dedication, hard work, and commitment to cricket scoring have brought honour to our association and to the entire state,'' the statement added.

It further said that the role of a manual scorer in cricket cannot be underestimated. Even in international matches, manual scoring remains the ultimate reference point, overriding digital systems in case of any doubts or disputes. Referees and officials rely on the accuracy of manual scores, highlighting the pivotal role that individuals like Anjan and Dewakar play in the game.

''This achievement is a testament to the talent and dedication present within the Sikkim Cricket Association, and we look forward to witnessing Anjan Khanal and Dewakar Sewa’s continued success as they embark on this new chapter in their scoring careers,'' the statement concluded.

