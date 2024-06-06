Football fans witnessed an emotional and memorable scene at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, West Bengal as Sunil Chhetri, the iconic Indian footballer, concluded his illustrious international career with a heartfelt farewell. The atmosphere was charged with emotions as tears flowed freely, marking the end of an era in Indian football.

Chhetri, adorned in India's blue jersey, took a poignant lap around the stadium, reflecting on his journey and contributions to the sport. His unwavering dedication and outstanding achievements over the years have left an indelible mark on Indian football, earning him admiration and respect from fans and fellow players alike.

Despite the goalless draw in the final FIFA World Cup qualifier match against Kuwait, Chhetri's legacy and impact on the game were palpable throughout the match. However, the draw has cast uncertainty on India's chances of progressing to the next round in the FIFA World Cup qualifier, adding a bittersweet note to Chhetri's farewell moment.

Looking ahead, India faces a crucial challenge in their upcoming match against Qatar in Doha, marking the end of their second-round campaign in the FIFA World Cup qualifier. As Chhetri bids farewell to the international stage, football enthusiasts and the Indian football fraternity celebrate his remarkable career and contributions to the sport.