Members of the Indian cricket team visited the Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram on January 14 after they arrived in the city ahead of the third ODI against Sri Lanka.

Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav and team India's throwdown specialist Raghu visited the temple and offered prayers. The players wore traditional attire - white dhoti and angavastram - while posing with the temple authorities.

KL Rahul had earlier visited the temple in September 2022 to seek the blessings of Lord Vishnu.

he Indian team has clinched the ODI series with wins in Guwahati and Kolkata ODIs. They will be looking to clean sweep the ODI series when they face Sri Lanka on January 15 at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.

India earlier won the three-match T20I series 2-1 against the Sri Lankan team.

India's next assignment will be the limited-overs home series against New Zealand. The New Zealand home series will feature three T20Is and three ODIs. India will begin the series with the 50-over matches starting on January 18. The T20 series will commence on January 27 and will end on February 1.