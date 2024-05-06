The T20 World Cup, which West Indies is co-hosting, has reportedly received a terror threat originating from North Pakistan, as per a report on Cricbuzz. The threat, as quoted in the report, suggests that pro-Islamic State (IS) media sources have been actively promoting violence against sporting events.

These sources, including the Afghanistan-Pakistan branch IS Khorasan (IS-K), have encouraged assaults in various countries and called for supporters to engage in conflict within their own nations.

Scheduled to take place from June 2 to 29, the T20 World Cup is jointly hosted by West Indies and the USA. Despite the threat, Cricket West Indies (CWI) has moved to reassure the public regarding safety measures. Johnny Graves, CEO of CWI, emphasized the organization's close collaboration with local authorities and continuous monitoring of global security situations to ensure adequate risk mitigation plans.

Graves affirmed that safety and security remain the top priorities for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. He stressed the implementation of a comprehensive and robust security plan to safeguard all stakeholders involved in the tournament.

According to the Cricbuzz report, regional security officials in Barbados are actively monitoring potential threats to the ICC event. Intelligence regarding a potential threat to the World Cup has been obtained through Pro-Islamic State channels, particularly from the media group 'Nashir Pakistan'.

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